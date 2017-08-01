CPC has established thoughts on building strong army: Xi

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has established its thoughts on building a strong military in a new phase, President Xi Jinping
said Tuesday at an Army Day celebration.
Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a grand gathering in celebration of the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.
The Party has put forward a series of new ideas and requirements concerning national defense and military building in the past five years since the 18th CPC National Congress, which together constitute the CPC's thoughts on building a strong army in the new phase, Xi said.
The Party's military strengthening theories should be constantly enriched and developed to cope with new challenges and solve new problems under new circumstances, he said.