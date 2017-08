Fire soldiers donate blood to celebrate Army Day in E China's Anhui

Fire soldiers donate blood at the blood donation bus, in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2017. Fire soldiers donated their blood to celebrate the upcoming Army Day. (Xinhua/Wan Shanchao)

