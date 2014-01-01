Celebrities with negative social impact should be barred from performing, says experts

Chinese experts said that art performances and celebrities cannot undermine the country's sovereignty and moral standards, after the government's ban on Justin Bieber triggered heated discussions in China.



"Justin Bieber is a talented yet controversial young foreign singer. As far as we know, as a celebrity, he frequently misbehaves in his social life and performances, which has aggrieved the public," said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture on its official website on July 16.



To regulate the domestic performance market and purify the environment, performers who frequently misbehave in public are deemed unsuitable to perform in China, said the bureau.



According to Sina News, Bieber became controversial in China for visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japan's militarist past, in 2014 while he was in Japan.



He then deleted the photo of the shrine and apologized by saying "I love you China and I love you Japan."

Greater scrutiny



The government's decision was made based on the public opinion, which strongly opposed the behavior of sabotaging China's sovereignty, said Luo Ping, a media expert with the Communication University of China.



Luo said that visiting Yasukuni Shrine is a great disrespect to Chinese people, and it crossed the bottom line.



Many netizens also supported the ban on Justin Bieber, saying an "idol is nothing compared to our own country."



"Foreign celebrities who say things to sabotage China do not deserve our respect and love. We would have been mad to find that if we spent our money on someone who doesn't even like our country," Cathy Yang, a 26-year-old Chinese, told the Global Times.



According to news site thepaper.cn, China's Ministry of Culture (MOC) has tightened its scrutiny of foreign celebrities' performances, after Icelandic singer Bjork shouted "Tibet! Tibet!" at a Shanghai concert in 2008.



The agency organizing a performance has to handle all the materials related to the performance to the MOC, including the list of show items, and original and translated versions of the lyrics of every song, said thepaper.cn, adding that the performers' academic background is also included in the review.



Moreover, it is also unlikely for celebrities who are pro-Taiwan or Hong Kong independence to get approval to perform in the Chinese mainland, said thepaper.cn.



In July 2016, famous Taiwan actor and director Leon Dai was replaced in the Chinese mainland-produced film Meiyou Biede Ai (There is no other love) due to overwhelming protests by mainland netizens who said the actor was a Taiwan separatist, said the film's producers.



"When doing shows in China, these celebrities not only present their performance, but also their political stance and views," said Luo.



He noted that if we approve someone who holds political views that are antithetical to our country's interests, people will say we also approve his (or her) political stance. "So we should be cautious when letting these celebrities perform in China," said Luo.

Undesirable influence



Apart from the celebrities from other countries, many netizens also called for regulation on domestic celebrities. "China should reject some more celebrities with bad behavior," said a Sina Weibo user called "cr chong."



In recent years, police have detained a string of celebrities such as movie and TV stars and film directors on drug and prostitution charges, including Jaycee Chan, son of Chinese kung fu star Jackie Chan, who was formally arrested in Beijing in September last year following a drug bust in his residence in Beijing in 2015.



During the review of China's first film law in 2015, several members of the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) suggested clauses be added to the film law to ban celebrities who have violated laws or had a "negative social impact" from acting in movies for a certain period of time as punishment, the Beijing News reported Thursday.



Apart from performing, these celebrities are also role models for the society, so their bad behavior can easily influence the society, Hu Xingdou, a professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, told the Global Times.



Compared to ordinary people, celebrities' star power can amplify their bad influence, especially on teenagers, said Hu. That's why, compared to ordinary people who can be given another chance after breaking the law, celebrities should be banned after they do something illegal, Hu added.



Liu Yuejin, deputy director of the China National Narcotics Control Commission, also said that many teenage drug users say celebrities are also using drugs, which proves that celebrities do have a huge impact on teenagers, reported CCTV.