Afghans rally in northern province to call for reforms

Thousands of Afghanis including government officials assembled in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of the northern Balkh province on Tuesday to call for urgent reforms. "Our main demands include bringing urgent reforms in security sector, checking corruption, transparency in inking contracts and ensuring justice in all fields," said Atta Mohammad Noor, the gvernor of Balkh province.



Noor, a critic of central government, told the audience that "monopolizing authority by special circle" is not acceptable, warning the demonstration will not stop unless justice is ensured.



The rally took place one month after the return of Noor from Turkey to Afghanistan.



When meeting with Afghanistan's First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum and Mohammad Mohaqiq, the second deputy to government Chief Executive, in Turkey last month, Governor Noor declared an opposition alliance "Coalition for Rescue of Afghanistan" and asked Dostum to return home.



General Dostum, who is accused of committing violence, including insulting and arresting political rival Ahmad Eshchi last year, has been living in Turkey over the past months on the ground of illness.



However, his supporters have rejected the accusations, alleging that "certain circles in Presidential Palace" are making conspiracy against Dostum to block his return and resuming office.



Another speaker at the rally Hajji Mohammad Mohaqiq also noted in his address that Dostum's return to Afghanistan is one of the alliance's demands.

