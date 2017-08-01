Regulation enacted to further protect Sanjiangyuan National Park

A regulation on Sanjiangyuan National Park, the first of China's new national park system, took effect on Tuesday, aimed at better protecting the headwaters of three rivers.



The regulation bans mining, logging, hunting and fishing in the national park, which was inaugurated last June.



The collection of wildlife bones and eggs without permission within the park is also prohibited, according to the regulation.



Unauthorized scientific research, outdoor advertising, and the use of drones is forbidden within the park.



Those who violate the regulation will be fined between 1,000 yuan (149 US dollars) and 200,000 yuan.



Local provincial legislature passed the regulation in June.



Sanjiangyuan, which translates as "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang (Mekong) rivers in northwest China's Qinghai Province.



Li Xiaonan, director of Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration, said the national park aims to explore a refined and more scientific mode of ecological conservation, and serve as a window through which people around the world can learn about ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.



"The regulation will undoubtedly help with the target," said Li.

