13 rescued, 2 missing in Yangtze river accident

Two container ships collided on the Yangtze River Monday night, with 15 crew members falling overboard, authorities in east China's Jiangsu Province confirmed Tuesday.



One of the ships overturned and the 15 people onboard fell into the water after the collision near the city of Taicang at 10: 55 p.m. Monday, according to city's maritime affairs bureau.



As of Tuesday morning, 13 people had been rescued and two remain missing, the bureau said in a statement.



Some 183 containers fell into the river when the ship overturned, the statement said.



More than 40 vessels, including rescue boats and nearby ships, are assisting in the search for the missing crew and retrieving the floating containers.



Authorities said the accident has not resulted in any pollution and the cause is under investigation.

