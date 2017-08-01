Fifty-nine candidates nominated for presidential election in Kyrgyzstan

Some 59 candidates have submitted applications for participation in the presidential election in Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 15, 2017, the press service of the Central Election Commission reported Tuesday.



Among them, 48 are self-nominated and 11 are representatives of political parties.



The nomination process of the candidates will last till Aug. 31.



At the last presidential election in 2011, applications were filed by more than 80 people, and 16 candidates actually took part in the election. At that time, incumbent President Almazbek Atambayev won over 60 percent of the vote.



Atambayev's presidential term will expire on Dec. 1. The president of Kyrgyzstan is elected for a term of six years without the right to be re-elected for a second term.

