Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/1 17:48:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Suffered a deep cut

  5 Type of wooden shoe

 10 "My Name Is ___" (sitcom title)

 14 Try again from the start

 15 Thunderstorm product

 16 One-fifth of any limerick

 17 Foolish strategy (Part 1)

 20 Court plea, sometimes

 21 Always, to a poet

 22 Old-style computer screen

 23 Onetime U.S. capital

 24 Letter adornments

 27 Big name in oil

29  Enjoy the taste of

 32 Obese

 33 It can be cast off in a flick

 36 Bad way to be profiled

 38 Foolish strategy (Part 2)

 41 Not the originals

 42 Before, before

 43 Didn't waste a meal

 44 One in deep thought

 46 Con artist's doings

 50 Diwali celebrators

 52 Get one's money's worth out of

 55 Boxing legend

 56 Jellied marine delicacy

 57 Some scarves, coats or sweaters

 60 Foolish strategy (Part 3)

 63 Dissolute man in fashionable society

 64 Bewelcomed in

 65 Vino region

 66 Notice at a distance

 67 Plague

 68 Needing directions

DOWN

  1 Tree part

  2 Poe subject

  3 Binding proclamations

  4 Extinct nitwit?

  5 Like Santa's suit on Christmas day

  6 Their year was only 260 days

  7 Responds to massive applause

  8 Words after "step" or "Wanna bet"

  9 ___ Aviv

 10 Tribesman with the most pull

 11 Nonlethal shooter

 12 Cellular stuff

 13 Part of a long race

 18 Traveler's rest

 19 Far less trusting

 24 Architectural wall support

 25 When leaves leave

 26 Place for a natural mud bath

 28 Apostle Paul, previously

 30 Get off the deck

 31 "___ in victory" (alphabet lesson)

 34 Incentives, essentially

 35 "___ pocus"

 37 Sts. relatives

 38 Elusive Himalayan creature

39 Shared deep feelings

 40 Is possessive?

 41 "Go, home team!"

 45 Potential frat member

 47 "CSI: Miami" star David

 48 "Heads up!" and the like

 49 More than a nonconformist

 51 Decimal system name

 53 Skin opposite, in sports

 54 Letters summoned by a 911 call

 57 Ice cream scoop holder

 58 Insects on hills

 59 Abbr. for a list of names

 60 "Ready when you ___!"

 61 Words of negativity

 62 Bird's bill

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus