puzzle





ACROSS



1 Suffered a deep cut



5 Type of wooden shoe



10 "My Name Is ___" (sitcom title)



14 Try again from the start



15 Thunderstorm product



16 One-fifth of any limerick



17 Foolish strategy (Part 1)



20 Court plea, sometimes



21 Always, to a poet



22 Old-style computer screen



23 Onetime U.S. capital



24 Letter adornments



27 Big name in oil



29 Enjoy the taste of



32 Obese



33 It can be cast off in a flick



36 Bad way to be profiled



38 Foolish strategy (Part 2)



41 Not the originals



42 Before, before



43 Didn't waste a meal



44 One in deep thought



46 Con artist's doings



50 Diwali celebrators



52 Get one's money's worth out of



55 Boxing legend



56 Jellied marine delicacy



57 Some scarves, coats or sweaters



60 Foolish strategy (Part 3)



63 Dissolute man in fashionable society



64 Bewelcomed in



65 Vino region



66 Notice at a distance



67 Plague



68 Needing directions

DOWN



1 Tree part



2 Poe subject



3 Binding proclamations



4 Extinct nitwit?



5 Like Santa's suit on Christmas day



6 Their year was only 260 days



7 Responds to massive applause



8 Words after "step" or "Wanna bet"



9 ___ Aviv



10 Tribesman with the most pull



11 Nonlethal shooter



12 Cellular stuff



13 Part of a long race



18 Traveler's rest



19 Far less trusting



24 Architectural wall support



25 When leaves leave



26 Place for a natural mud bath



28 Apostle Paul, previously



30 Get off the deck



31 "___ in victory" (alphabet lesson)



34 Incentives, essentially



35 "___ pocus"



37 Sts. relatives



38 Elusive Himalayan creature



39 Shared deep feelings



40 Is possessive?



41 "Go, home team!"



45 Potential frat member



47 "CSI: Miami" star David



48 "Heads up!" and the like



49 More than a nonconformist



51 Decimal system name



53 Skin opposite, in sports



54 Letters summoned by a 911 call



57 Ice cream scoop holder



58 Insects on hills



59 Abbr. for a list of names



60 "Ready when you ___!"



61 Words of negativity



62 Bird's bill





solution





