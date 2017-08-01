puzzle
ACROSS
1 Suffered a deep cut
5 Type of wooden shoe
10 "My Name Is ___" (sitcom title)
14 Try again from the start
15 Thunderstorm product
16 One-fifth of any limerick
17 Foolish strategy (Part 1)
20 Court plea, sometimes
21 Always, to a poet
22 Old-style computer screen
23 Onetime U.S. capital
24 Letter adornments
27 Big name in oil
29 Enjoy the taste of
32 Obese
33 It can be cast off in a flick
36 Bad way to be profiled
38 Foolish strategy (Part 2)
41 Not the originals
42 Before, before
43 Didn't waste a meal
44 One in deep thought
46 Con artist's doings
50 Diwali celebrators
52 Get one's money's worth out of
55 Boxing legend
56 Jellied marine delicacy
57 Some scarves, coats or sweaters
60 Foolish strategy (Part 3)
63 Dissolute man in fashionable society
64 Bewelcomed in
65 Vino region
66 Notice at a distance
67 Plague
68 Needing directions
DOWN
1 Tree part
2 Poe subject
3 Binding proclamations
4 Extinct nitwit?
5 Like Santa's suit on Christmas day
6 Their year was only 260 days
7 Responds to massive applause
8 Words after "step" or "Wanna bet"
9 ___ Aviv
10 Tribesman with the most pull
11 Nonlethal shooter
12 Cellular stuff
13 Part of a long race
18 Traveler's rest
19 Far less trusting
24 Architectural wall support
25 When leaves leave
26 Place for a natural mud bath
28 Apostle Paul, previously
30 Get off the deck
31 "___ in victory" (alphabet lesson)
34 Incentives, essentially
35 "___ pocus"
37 Sts. relatives
38 Elusive Himalayan creature
39 Shared deep feelings
40 Is possessive?
41 "Go, home team!"
45 Potential frat member
47 "CSI: Miami" star David
48 "Heads up!" and the like
49 More than a nonconformist
51 Decimal system name
53 Skin opposite, in sports
54 Letters summoned by a 911 call
57 Ice cream scoop holder
58 Insects on hills
59 Abbr. for a list of names
60 "Ready when you ___!"
61 Words of negativity
62 Bird's bill
solution