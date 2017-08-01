China streamlines environmental regulation on construction projects

China has revised a regulation on environmental protection of construction projects, streamlining administrative procedures, according to a State Council decree signed by Premier Li Keqiang
.
The revision removed qualification requirements on the undertakers of environmental impact evaluation.
The deadline for the approval of environmental impact evaluation documents will be extended from during the feasibility research period to until the construction begins.
The approval of the environmental impact evaluation documents will be done simultaneously with the approval of the investment.
The approval of the environmental impact evaluation documents will no longer be linked with the registration of businesses by industry and commerce authorities.
At the same time, environmental protection agencies should strengthen supervision of projects during their design, construction, and acceptance phases.
The revised regulation also aims to lower the corporate burden and improve government service. Authorities shall not charge any fees on businesses for the approval and registration of environmental impact evaluation documents.
They should also process such approvals and registrations through the internet and make all information available on the internet.
The revision will take effect from Oct. 1 this year.