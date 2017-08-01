Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

drag racer



飙车党



(biāochēdǎnɡ)

A: Did you hear a motor bike or car racing down the street last night?



你昨晚听到摩托或汽车在路上飞驶的声音吗？



(nǐ zuówǎn tīnɡdào mótuō huò qìchē zài lùshànɡ fēishǐ de shēnɡyīn ma?)

B: Most of the time that is from some drag racers. They like to speed down the street in the early mornings in search of some excitement.



一般情况下都是飙车党, 他们就喜欢凌晨在公路上开快车找乐子。



(yībān qínɡkuànɡ xià dōushì biāochēdǎnɡ, tāmen jiù xǐhuān línɡchén zài ɡōnɡlù shànɡ kāi kuàichē zhǎo lèzǐ.)

A: But it's really dangerous. Didn't a drag racer die recently because of this?



太危险了。最近不就有飙车党因此丧命吗？



(tài wēixiǎn le. zuìjìn bù jiùyǒu biāochēdǎnɡ yīncǐ sànɡmìnɡ ma?)

B: Yup. It's too high of a price to pay for some excitement.



对啊, 为了追求刺激付出的代价也太大了。



(duì a, wéile zhuīqiú cìjī fùchū de dàijià yě tàidà le.)