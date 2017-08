Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"I lost consciousness."A man surnamed Chen drove away from traffic police officer Peng Shuguang, who was trying to cite him for violating a traffic rule, which resulted in Peng getting dragged on the ground for over 20 meters. Peng lost consciousness immediately after the incident. He later recalled that he suspected Chen was using an illegal license plate, but Chen refused to turn off his engine. Chen was later detained. He said he was afraid of being fined.