China should protect sexual assault victims, not perpetrators

From a young age, women learn to fear walking the streets alone at night. Some of us grip our phones or keys more tightly when we enter an elevator or somewhere enclosed and surrounded by men twice our size. We stiffen at the thought of boarding a crowded metro, where people are pushed up tightly against each other and unseen hands can roam freely.



This fear is not irrational. Last month, a Beijing woman surnamed Gong was groped while commuting on bus 582 during the morning rush hour. She felt a perverted passenger touching her inappropriately, but rather than endure his chikanery, she loudly reprimanded him in front of everyone, then slapped him. He responded by stabbing her four times. Gong was rushed to the emergency room and now remains in an intensive care unit.



The news, accompanied by bloody photos, immediately sent chills down the collective spines of female commuters across China, including mine. The fact that a woman was attacked in front of throngs of people for standing up for herself is disheartening.



As someone who has also faced sexual harassment here multiple times, I myself have grown more embittered with each experience. Sometimes in my head I'll conjure up all the criticisms I'd like to spew the next time a man dares bother me. But when it does happen, oftentimes I am left too shocked or scared to say a single word.



Unfortunately, we women are conditioned by society to fear speaking up for ourselves. Horror stories such as poor Gong's only further cement this fear, instilling in us that it is better to endure unwanted attention than to be harmed for refusing it.



While sexual harassment and rape is a global concern, certain stigmas here in China make it more difficult for Chinese women to defend ourselves. The cultural importance of "saving face" compounded by the societal preference for female chastity turns such topics into taboos that should never be revealed. Most victims would rather keep an incident to themselves, fearing that even close friends or family will judge and criticize them.



Shifting the blame from perpetrators to victims is an all-too-common response in China. In the summer of 2012, a campaign posted by Shanghai Metro enraged female netizens for featuring a photo of a Chinese woman wearing a transparent dress with the statement that, because there are many perverts on the subway, women should "show some self-respect."



I can see why so many feminists were angered by this ad. To tackle sexual harassment by telling girls to cover up places the onus on the victims rather than the culprits. What we really should be doing is teaching men that they are never - ever - entitled to a woman's body no matter how short our skirt or low-cut our blouse.



The first time I was harassed in public was when I was only 14 years old. I was walking to my school bus one morning when I heard loud catcalls from behind me. I ignored it, but I could tell that the person was approaching rapidly. In one swift movement, the catcaller almost ran me over on his motorcycle, then spat on my head! As the coward sped away, I could see a disturbing sneer on his face, clearly satisfied with my horrified expression.



Looking back, I wish I had screamed or pushed him off his motorcycle. But then I am reminded of Gong's case. So what are women supposed to do when they are being harassed? "Anti-pervert" flamethrowers, a recent best-seller on Taobao, are hardly the solution. Instead, how about a cultural shift in the way harassment and rape are addressed. As the saying goes, "Teach people not to rape, not how not to be raped."



China must eradicate its tendency to blame victims, so that perpetrators alone assume all legal and societal responsibility for their disgusting actions. Breaking the silence and taboos surrounding this topic are also crucial, so that victims will feel reassured when informing their loved ones and authorities about an incident. Most importantly, start teaching men and women alike from a young age that everybody deserves to be respected, regardless of gender, sexual preference or what clothes they are wearing.



