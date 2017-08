Ahead of the 90th anniversary of the founding of People’s Liberation Army on August 1, here is a photo series showing the soldiers going through laborious military exercises.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/8/1 18:09:37

A PLA soldier from the Heilongjiang military district participates in a drill in which he jumps through a fire hoop on March 5. 2014. Photo: VCG