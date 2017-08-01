The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing and Air China to launch first class in-flight menu

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing's Chef De Cuisine Amedeo Ferri Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing announced its collaboration with Air China on July 26th. The hotel's Chef De Cuisine at their restaurant Barolo Amedeo Ferri will design a new first class in-flight menu for Air China routes from Beijing to the US.Chef Ferri will design four-course seasonal menus for guests from Beijing to the US, which will be served from August 1 to July 31, 2018. From August to October 2017, the dishes will be served to first class passengers onboard selected Air China flights departing from Beijing to New York, Newmark, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Washington and Houston. More routes will be added soon.Air China has long understood the importance its passengers place on in-flight dining and their catering company goes to great lengths to source high-quality food to suit every palate. Air China teams up with a celebrated chef from a luxury hotel for the first time in an effort to elevate the dining experience while in the air."We are committed to providing an exceptional travel experience from the very moment our passengers book their flights with us through to their final destination and beyond," said Huang Zongying, Air China's general manager of Cabin Service Department.Chef Ferri comes from Umbria, Italy and has been appointed Chef De Cuisine of Barolo since June 2016. He spent the last 19 years perfecting his culinary skills at various renowned hotels and restaurants.He has designed a delicious menu for Air China with an inventive approach while staying true to the classic Italian flavors at heart. The menu includes a prawn salad with couscous, which is influenced by the south of Italy and combines the freshest ingredients with a contemporary presentation. Tomato soup will also be served, which is a fresh and healthy vegetarian option perfect for hot summer days. The saltimbocca, one of the signature dishes from Barolo, is a traditional recipe originally from the center of Italy. However, it will have a modern presentation for this in-flight menu. The panna cotta is a classic, refreshing and delicate Italian dessert and it is a perfect match for the season.

Chef Ferri's appetizer prawn salad Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

"We hope all the ladies and gentlemen enjoy an exceptional dining experience in the air, and memories of The Ritz-Carlton linger in their minds," said Patrick Weder, the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing.