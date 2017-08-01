Shanghai ‘not ready’ to employ Filipino nannies

Philstar.com reported that five Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Xiamen will allow employment of Filipino domestic workers, which caused heated discussions on the Internet.



However, Zhou Juemin, vice chairman of Shanghai Home Service Industry Association, said that some Filipino maids already work in Shanghai, but most of them are illegal.



Zhou believes that Shanghai is "not ready yet" to welcome Filipinos, as they are probably not an ideal match for local families due to, he said, many Filipinos not being well-educated and thus unable to provide satisfactory service.



The expert also contends that, different from Hong Kong, Shanghai doesn't have a sound management system to regulate such an industry. Strong management and better supervision are required.



According to regulations, only foreign families who meet certain qualifications are allowed to hire other foreigners as domestic workers.





