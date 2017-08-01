Second-child birth rate in Shanghai is decreasing

Data shows that recent increase in Shanghai's birth rate has been slowing, according to Laodong Daily.



The 2017 Shanghai International OB/GYN Forum and second annual conference of Shanghai OB/GYN Association were held recently. Wan Xiaoping, host of the forum as well as chairman of the association, said that every local hospital witnessed an obvious increase in birth rates last year.



Shanghai First Maternity And Infant Hospital ranked first with 33,000 new babies last year. But this year, the number is expected to decrease to an estimated 30,000. The second-child fad has been cooling down as new family planning regulations become widely recognized.



Wan thinks that one of the reasons is infertility which affects 10 percent of Shanghai's permanent resident population.





