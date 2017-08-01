My Fashion Diary brings overseas fast fashion brands to China

Linda Dong, the founder of My Fashion Diary Photo: Courtesy of Linda Dong





In 2016, Linda Dong founded My Fashion Diary (MFD), a buyer platform that brings international fast fashion brands, whose designs quickly capture and commercialize catwalk trends, to the Chinese market. Now the company's website and app have over 150,000 registered users.



Dong moved to Canada when she was five, finished her bachelor's at the University of Pennsylvania and then moved back to Beijing three years ago.



"The goal is to bring trendy yet affordable fast fashion brands to China where there is a growing need but lack of brands offering this range of products. We are currently working with over 100 brands from around the world," Dong said.



Dong discovered the market vacancy from her own buying experience in China. When she moved back to Beijing and tried to purchase clothing, she found that offline shopping was very expensive compared to buying the same product overseas.



Then she tried to use cross border e-commerce websites, but the experience was equally disappointing. She placed an order and one month later, her package had still not arrived. When she purchased apparel from Taobao.com, the product quality was far from ideal and very different from the pictures on the website.



"At that time, I realized how much I missed the fast fashion brands and buying experience overseas. The brands are fashion forward and each has its own unique story, while the products are pretty good quality yet affordable," she said.



That's when she decided to launch MFD to bring established and recognized overseas fast-fashion brands to China.



"They are like Zara, but not quite as big so they can retain their own cohesive design concepts. Brands like Zac by Zac Posen, Kylie and Kendall and Minkpink are very popular in the West," Dong said.



"Eighty percent of the brands we carry are not sold elsewhere in China, but have great brand awareness and are often worn by many Western celebrities and fashion bloggers. Many brands have a long history and well-established quality assurance practices and iconic brand DNA."



According to Dong, the brands are also eager to come to the Chinese market, but are looking for a reliable local partner as they are established wholesale brands whose business models disinclines them from opening their own online and offline stores in China. Therefore, when the brands see a platform that can understand them and the fashion world that is willing to work together to market them to the public, they are highly enthusiastic about coming to China.



The clothes and accessories offered by these brands through MFD are well received by the customers, who are mostly working professionals ages 22 to 35. "Our aim is to provide affordable, quality products, with the average price per item ranging from 400 to 500 yuan," she said.



MFD has hosted many offline events, such as an afternoon tea and a slumber party to attract customers. It also focuses on offering great service with a "lowest price guarantee" on all its products and a 72-hour delivery time.



"Our price is lower because we buy wholesale, and the tax is paid at the wholesale level. In addition, the cost of international bulk shipping is much lower than individual shipping, so we are able to offer lower prices than many of the cross border platforms," Dong said.