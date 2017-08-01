CBA, NBA tycoons battle in Hong Kong for kids' education

Justin Anderson coaches a young basketball fan. Photo: Courtesy of Yao Foundation





Pride, sportsmanship, reputation and generous perquisites are always what that motivates an athlete to play in the field through thick and thin. However, tycoons from the NBA (National Basketball Association) and CBA (China Basketball Association) gathered in Hong Kong on Sunday night for a different cause - charity.



Veteran Vince Carter of the Sacramento Kings, shooting guard JR Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers and other NBA stars flew across the ocean to join Wang Zhelin, Sun Minghui and other of their Chinese counterparts in the Hong Kong Coliseum for the Yao Ming charity basketball game, impressing the audience with their dazzling skills. Students from mainland's Hope primary schools and local Hong Kong pupils, for whom the charity tour was organized, were also invited to play in the third quarter of the game, which was won by the CBA team 86:83.



The charity match was first initiated by former NBA all-star player and the President of the CBA Yao Ming and his NBA friend Stephen Nash in 2007 to raise funds for the education of Chinese teenagers, especially those in rural areas. After ten years of development, the charity tour has become a popular sports event that many cities in China are vying to host. Hong Kong won the bid for this year's match, which is also a big part of the city's 20th anniversary of the reunification.



"It was more about passion when I decided to organize the match with Nash ten years ago. After ten years, it is more about rationality and responsibility, and it has even become a habit [to continue the event]," Yao Ming said at the news conference prior to the match. "With the efforts by so many people such as the Yao Foundation, sponsors, co-organizers and other staff members, an increasing number of volunteers have joined us, and we have the responsibility and obligation to carry on with the charity game." Yao highlighted "the power of the team" when answering the Global Times' question about the motivation for him to persevere with the cause.





The Yao Ming charity basketball game was held in the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Courtesy of Yao Foundation





The charity tour has attracted a growing number of NBA players in recent years, some of whom have been involved in the event several times. "Looking at the kids' smiles and their having fun [is what impressed me the most on the charity tour]," said JR Smith, stressing that kids are what the game is really about. Justin Anderson for the Philadelphia 76ers has reportedly participated the most times in the charity game so far. "I can't wait to share my knowledge with the kids," Anderson expressed showing his eagerness to play basketball with Chinese children and to support China's charity projects with practical actions.



"[The charity game] has helped me improve a lot in my [basketball] skills, especially dribbling," said Lin Jiahua, a student player from Hope primary school, told the Global Times after the match. Liu's views were echoed by his teammate Hu Wenxiu, another top scorer in the game.



The Yao Foundation, with more than 55 million yuan raised by the six charity games held in the past ten years, has helped construct 23 Hope primary schools, organized five rounds of basketball seasons in Chinese primary schools and mobilized thousands of volunteers, mostly college students majoring physical education, to teach in more than 500 rural schools across 25 provinces in China. With more qualified basketball equipment, professional training courses and opportunities to watch top-level matches, aided schools have seen an enhancement in both hardware and software. More than 720,000 teenagers have benefited from Yao-related activities so far, according to the statistics from the Yao Foundation.



But infrastructural improvement is not the ultimate purpose of the charity game. Sports activities, which require high-level collaborations and communication, are expected to serve as a chance for students from rural regions to expand their horizons, enhance self-confidence and boost their sense of pride. "We want to help these kids [from rural regions] to 'stand up' psychologically and spiritually," Yao told the press. "This requires the whole society's tolerance and passion," Yao stressed.



