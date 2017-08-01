Former students recall freshman year military training on China’s university campuses ahead of the new school term

As an indispensable part of college life, military training leaves an indelible mark on students. Photo: IC

When recalling college life, lectures, exams, parties and campus romance are some of the words and experiences that readily come to mind.However, as the new school semester draws near and freshmen around the country prepare for the compulsory military training that precedes their study, some Chinese find themselves looking back at their time of army fatigues and seemingly endless drills with fondness.Metropolitan spoke with some of them to learn what they remember best from the weeks of toil."Military training is a time when you need to use your wits and be creative to make your life easier," said Emily Zhou, who is in her 20s.To better withstand the rigors of training, Zhou said students employed some little tricks to reduce their discomfort.For example, to reduce the friction and stress on their feet, some students turned to sanitary pads as the perfect choice for inexpensive, well-padded makeshift insoles. Students are required to wear uniforms and combat boots during training. But the shoe soles were very hard and uncomfortable, especially when one needs to stand in the sun and do drills the whole day."It's soft, stable, can absorb the sweat from your feet, and you can change it daily," explained Zhou.She said the makeshift insoles were a well-kept secret among the girls until the boys discovered how well they worked and started to use them too."It was so funny seeing groups of boys standing in front of the feminine hygiene products in the store and talking about what size pad they should buy," laughed Zhou.The trick also became popular on the Chinese Internet. Many users on Zhihu.com, the Chinese equivalent of Quora recommend it to college freshmen who are about to begin training. Discussions as to which brand suits feet better are very popular.Some traders have even sought to capitalize on the phenomenon and have started to promote sanitary napkins on university campuses, using big advertisement boards to show which type would suit what size foot. Others went even further and developed a new kind of shoe insole that contains the same material used to make sanitary napkins and sell them on Taobao.com.Military life is highly organized, and there are many rules. A neat and tidy lifestyle is a must. All daily necessities need to be arranged in a unified way, and bedding needs to be folded neatly so that it looks like a brick or a cube of tofu, which earned the method the nickname of "tofu cube" among students.However, folding one's bedding according to regulation standards was hard for many, and books soon become a key tool in the trick. The students put books in their bedding to get crisp 90-degree angles and pass inspection. Some students even opted not to sleep in theirs at night so that they can save time in the morning."It was fun making cubes together with my friends and sometimes my roommates and I used cardboard as well. If the team leader found the books, we would just say we love to study," said John Li, a university graduate in his 20s.

A team leader demonstrate how to fold a "tofu cube" in front of students. Photo: IC

Military training can be hard and monotonous, but that doesn't mean it can't be entertaining. Singing games or "la ge" in Chinese were a fun experience shared by many."It's like a mini concert but in a more interactive way," explained Zhao, a final year college student.Singing is an indispensable part of military training. After a hard day's work, there are often singing events at night.Students, led by their team leader, would sit in groups and interact and compete with other groups. Often one group would send a singing invitation to another by shouting catchy slogans like, "Group X, give a song. Don't be shy like an aunt."Then the group in question would give a singing performance, either as a unit or individually. Sometimes the students would use water bottles to make a beat for the performance, further boosting the liveliness of the gathering."The louder you speak, the stronger the invitation is, and the more likely you are to impress them with your imposing manner," said Zhao.She said it's an easy way to break the ice and sometimes the singing invitation turns out to be a social gathering suggestion."I had a crush on someone in the engineering major students group then, so I often suggested shouting an invitation to their team. Once he sang a song on behalf of the engineering team, and I was thrilled," said Zhao.Gossiping about the team leaders was another pastime for girls. Female students would rank their team leaders according to their appearance and often the best-looking one would become the center of attention.Some industrious person would also find out more information about him, his age, hometown, interests and hobbies, marital status or even his favorite food, and share it with the others."The monitor and team leader of the neighboring team was really handsome and gentle. He became a fixed topic in our nightly talks," said Zhao, adding that some students even wrote him letters after training ended.Training can be divided into two types: on campus or off campus. Offsite training takes place at a military camp. The schools decide whether to have their students trained on or off campus.Due to the large number of students enrolled, universities would divide them into two groups. The faculties and majors that had more boys than girls were sent to a military camp, while faculties with mostly female students remained on campus.Flora Zeng, who graduated from a university in Sichuan Province, was in the former group."We lived a totally different life from those who stayed on campus. The living conditions were tough, and the training was tougher," said Zeng.She and her female classmates made their bed on the floor of a big warehouse and had to use a common water basin to wash themselves.They also needed to get up at 5 am and took turns standing guard until way into the evening, which was in direct contrast to campus training.What Zeng had difficulty adapting to the most was that the almost meatless diet. Most of the dishes they had were vegetables. After two weeks of training, those who were sent to military camps often lost weight.By the contrast, those left on campus enjoyed the comforts of sleeping in their rooms and the high living standard at school. The richer diet also made many of them gain weight."You could tell a freshman's major by his or her shape and skin," said Zeng."The dark and thin students were doing science and engineering, while the fatter and lighter skinned ones were from arts and social sciences. I guessed it right most of the time."She thinks the students who were sent to the military camps were luckier compared with those who remained on campus."It was a unique experience that I would not be able to have again in my life. It made me tougher and stronger. I wouldn't have expected that I could make it living in such conditions," she said.Moreover, Zeng said that the experience also made her realize the value of collectivism and friendship, as mutual help and unity appeared more important when living in poor conditions."It was both bitter and sweet, but still fun and worth trying," she said.