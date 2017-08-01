Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

So said a man who posted photoshopped images of himself in a military uniform online. On July 30, a military parade held to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army stirred passion among citizens. The People's Daily's app launched a mini program to allow users to create photos of themselves in military uniforms, and these photos were seen popping up everywhere on WeChat's Moments. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)