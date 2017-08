China came 2nd in first round of Tank Biathlon individual race in 2017 Intl Army Game, as Russia took the lead and India ranked 5th

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/8/1 19:09:15

China came 2nd in first round of Tank Biathlon individual race in 2017 Intl Army Game, as Russia took the lead and India ranked 5th Click to read more on Twitter