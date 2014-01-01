Car chase ends on Berlin metro platform

A sleepy Berlin suburb experienced an action movie-style car chase as a driver fleeing police leapt from his vehicle before it plunged into an underground metro station.
No one was hurt as the black Ford Fiesta raced through the western Spanda
u district just after 8 pm on Sunday, a police report said, although pedestrians had to quickly leap out of its path as the car careened onto pavements and grass verges.
The 25-year-old at the wheel jumped out of the car before it raced down the steps of the station, but officers arrested him close to the scene.
Two passengers in the vehicle, who were still on board during its dive below ground, escaped the pursuing police.
Police officers had attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop.