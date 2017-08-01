County aims to shame families who hold big fat Chinese weddings

Local authorities in Henan Province aim to slim down the size of Chinese weddings by threatening to publicly shame locals for engaging in one-upmanship and holding lavish ceremonies.



Released by Dengzhou county authorities in June, the new set of regulations proposed a 30,000-yuan ($4,465) cap on wedding gifts, a six-limousine limit and a ban on the blocking of roads for wedding motorcades.



The rules aim to encourage frugal spending in a county where average incomes remain low, a spokesman from the Civilization Office of Dengzhou said.



The rules are not compulsory, according to the office's director, Gao Yonggang. "We set the regulations in the hopes that people would be dissuaded from lavish spending," explained Gao.



However, the names of those found in violation would be made public as a penalty, according to the guidelines.



The rules are written to cover every minuscule detail of a wedding: meals should be below 36 yuan per guest; only two bottles of liquor and two packs of cigarettes for every 10 guests; and the bride's family should invite no more than 20 guests.



Many on social media found the rules ridiculous and got busy picking them apart.



"What's wrong with inviting more than 20 guests?" Sina Weibo user "tianyaguke" wrote, "can't I invite my friends?"



Others gave suggestions. "I understand that the government wants to promote frugality," wrote "qingbuyu." "But it would be better if they change their strategy."



Henan Business Daily

