Giving tenants more rights drives urbanization

Local authorities' moves such as loosening household registration (hukou) restrictions and giving tenants the same rights as home owners will help drive urbanization and promote the growth of a young labor force, according to local government officials and experts.



The recent policy of Changzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province, which permits tenants to receive urban hukou under certain conditions, further expands the availability of household registration for non-residents, and will boost the growth of a young labor force as well as inject momentum into economic development of the city, local government officials told the Global Times on Tuesday via e-mail.



The city's population growth is expected to reach a peak by 2020, at around 4.11 million, an increase of nearly 10 percent from 2016, according to officials.



In addition to Changzhou, cities including Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, and Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, also announced the same policies.



Against a background of increasing home prices and some large cities' measures to limit population size, these cities' new policies will attract migrant workers and higher-level talent, Ye Tanglin, a professor at the Capital University of Economics and Business, told the Global Times on Tuesday. This will also be beneficial for promoting urbanization and local economies, he said.



As of the end of the first quarter of this year, the population of migrant workers was 279,000, down 2.1 percent year-on-year, according to data the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security collected from 500 villages.



Relaxing household registration restrictions is also in line with the central government's call to allow 100 million non-residents to obtain hukou in cities, the Changzhou government said.



In 2016, the central government released a guideline expressing hope that the country's urbanization rate should grow at least 1 percent a year, with a focus on migrant workers and those that have worked and lived in urban areas for five years or longer.



However, giving tenants the same rights as home owners does not mean that renters can enroll their children in good schools, media reports said.



An anonymous staff member of the Wuhan Education Bureau said that tenants can enroll their children in public schools near the house they rent on the condition that the school has space for them, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.



"It is understandable that tenants can't gain equal rights of enrolling their children to good schools due to limited education resources," Ye said.