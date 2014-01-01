Huge expansion in H1 China-Mongolia trade

For the first half of 2017, trade between China and Mongolia reached $3.1 billion, an increase of 44.2 percent year-on-year, Qian Keming, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), told a press briefing on Tuesday.



As of June 2017, China's non-financial direct investment (FDI) in Mongolia totaled $4.1 billion. Contributing to 30 percent of the country's FDI, China is the second-biggest foreign investor in Mongolia, official data showed.



To take China-Mongolia commercial cooperation to a new high, China will work with Mongolia to synergize the Belt and Road initiative and the Development Road strategy, tapping into respective comparative advantages for strengthened cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, mining, resources and job creation, Qian said.



The second China-Mongolia Expo is scheduled to be held in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, from September 26 to 30.