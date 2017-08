A Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe cargo train arrives at a container center in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday. In the first half of this year, the number of Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe rail trips reached 310, up 90 percent year-on-year. The total cargo from all the trips was worth $1.98 billion. The transcontinental railway, which was put into service in 2011, has boosted economic cooperation between all the countries and regions along the route.