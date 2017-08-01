HNA deals hit hurdle amid crackdown on capital outflows

At least two of HNA Group's overseas deals have hit a hurdle as the Chinese conglomerate struggles to take money out of China amid a government crackdown on capital outflows, said four people familiar with the process.



The two pending deals involved are HNA's announced acquisition of the London-based International Currency Exchange (ICE) for about 200 million pounds ($264.36 million) and a mandatory tender offer to buy a larger stake in a Swedish hotel group, the people said.



HNA Tourism, a unit that specializes in air travel, tourism and hospitality management, said in April 2016 that it had agreed to buy ICE, one of the world's largest foreign exchange retailers, as part of a European investment spree aimed at expanding its business.



The deal was expected to be completed in April this year, but HNA Tourism has for months been facing roadblocks in obtaining Chinese regulatory approval to move capital offshore to finance the relatively small takeover, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.



"There were no capital outflow restrictions when the deal was announced," a second source added, referring to the ICE deal. But, the source added, "HNA had to file for regulatory approval when the capital control rules came out, which takes time."



China started gradually tightening capital outflows in the second half of last year, slowing the pace of deals by domestic companies looking to acquire overseas assets ranging from movie studios to football clubs.



HNA, which last year completed a $6.5 billion purchase of a stake in Hilton Hotels, may need to wait till the end of this year to close the ICE transaction due to the capital controls, said the two sources.



In the other deal, HNA has postponed the mandatory tender offer for acquiring all outstanding shares in Sweden's Rezidor Hotel Group AB until September, according to two other people familiar with the deal and an announcement document from its unit HNA Sweden Hospitality Management AB.





