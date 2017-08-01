No overseas assets sold: Anbang

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/1 22:23:39
Regarding foreign press reports saying that China's Anbang Insurance Group Co might sell its overseas assets, the company said no plan to sell the assets of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, news site sina.com reported on Tuesday.
Anbang Insurance confirmed that its business and operations are all normal, and it has ensured a steady cash flow and ample solvency.
Bloomberg reported that Anbang Insurance was planning to sell more than $10 billion in oversea assets.