Output starts at CNOOC Indonesia field

China's major offshore oil and gas producer China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) announced on Tuesday that its BD gas field in Indonesia began production, according to the company's website.



Located in the Madura Strait at a water depth of about 55 meters, the field has two wells in production and its gas and condensate sales total about 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the website showed.



The field's designed peak production is about 25,500 barrels oil equivalent per day.

