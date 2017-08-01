Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/1 22:28:39
14%

Year-on-year gain in Q1 tourist arrivals from China to 851,000, according to the Singapore Tourism Board. Their spending rose 30 percent to S$1.08 billion.

29.2%

Growth of Macao's gross gaming receipts in July to 23 billion patacas ($2.9 billion). It was the 12th straight monthly increase.

2.7%

Week-on-week increase in new stock market investors in China as of July 28, a gain of 306,500.

10b yuan

Minimum sales goal for 2020 set by the National Development and Reform Commission for one major LED lighting company in China.

54.1%

Percentage of female players in Honor of Kings as of May, big data start-up Jiguang, backed by IDG, said.

