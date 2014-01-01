Turkey slams US envoy over ‘unacceptable’ remarks

Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at what it called "unacceptable" remarks by a senior US official suggesting Ankara had encouraged the rise of Al Qaeda-linked groups in Syria's Idlib province.



Brett McGurk, the senior US envoy to the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said Idlib province had become "the largest Al Qaeda safe haven".



In comments to the Washington-based think tank the Middle East Institute last week, McGurk criticized some US partners for sending in "tens of thousands of tons of weapons" to Syria. He did not name which partners.



He added that the way those foreign fighters come in to Syria "may not have been the best approach" because Al-Qaeda had taken full advantage of it.



"And Idlib now is a huge problem. It is an Al Qaeda safe haven right on the border of Turkey. So that's something, obviously, we will be in very close discussions with the Turks on."



But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said it was not Turkey which controlled Idlib province.



"Attempting to associate Turkey with that terror organisation in Idlib, making such an implication is unacceptable," Kalin told the TvNet broadcaster.



"Why? Because we are not controlling Idlib."



Idlib is the only province in Syria that remains entirely beyond regime control after having been captured in 2015 by an alliance of jihadists and rebels.





