Vecino set to join Inter

Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is undergoing a ­medical at Inter Milan, Inter said on its website on Tuesday.



The Uruguay international, capped 13 times, is set to join Inter Milan for a fee of 24 million euros ($28 million) under a four-year contract, Italian media report. The 25-year-old, who joined the Florentine club 3.5 years ago from Uruguayan club Nacional, made 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.



Vecino is Inter's fifth signing in the summer transfer window and the second from Serie A rivals Fiorentina after fellow midfielder Borja Valero.





