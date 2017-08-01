Paris celebrates 2024 victory

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addresses a press conference at StubHub Center stadium to announce that Los Angeles has reached a deal with the IOC to host the 2028 Olympic Games on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Paris is celebrating outright ­victory in its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games despite cautionary rhetoric from French President Emmanuel Macron and bid leaders following a ­historic deal with Los Angeles.Macron hailed the "very important step" on the road to hosting the Games after LA on Monday announced its intent to organize the 2028 Games.The deal was described by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach as a "win-win-win" agreement for both cities and the Olympic Movement.But despite the fact that Paris is now effectively the only remaining candidate to host the 2024 Games, Macron and ­other bid leaders shied away from overt triumphalism."France notes the decision of Los Angeles to put forward its candidature for 2028 and to reach an agreement with the IOC and Paris," a statement from Macron's office said.Macron spoke to Bach following LA' announcement and was "delighted by this very important step towards France obtaining the Games in 2024."Both Paris and LA had ­wanted to host the 2024 Summer Games, with the winner to be officially named by the IOC on September 13 in the Peruvian capital Lima.But the possibility that LA would abandon a 2024 bid and instead accept the 2028 Games has been growing since the IOC decided in July that it would attempt to award both Games at its Lima meeting.The French capital insisted it only wanted to host the Games in 2024, on the 100th anniversary of the city's 1924 Olympic Games, prompting LA to soften its stance and consider hosting the 2028 Games.And confirmation of the decision everyone was expecting came on Monday night."I am proud to announce the Olympic Games are coming back to the United States of America," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a ceremony at the StubHub Center stadium."In 2028, we are bringing the Games back to LA, one of the great capitals of the Olympic Movement. A city that has always been a Games changer and will be again in 2028."LA officials, who had put forward a $5.3 billion bid for 2024, said an agreement had been reached with the IOC on financial considerations that would make waiting an extra four years feasible.Bid chief Casey Wasserman said the IOC had waived various fees and payments that could ultimately save LA organizers millions.The IOC will also advance $180 million to LA organizers to lessen the impact of the longer lead-up time, money that normally wouldn't be disbursed until closer to the Games' kickoff.