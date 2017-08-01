S.African teams in Pro14

South African teams Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join an expanded Pro14 in time for the 2017-18 season, competition organizers confirmed Tuesday.



The move increases the number of teams in the league, which grew out of the Celtic League and was previously known as the Pro12, from 12 to 14.



The championship will be split into two seven-team conferences, each containing two Welsh teams, two Irish teams and one club from each of Scotland, Italy and South Africa.



The Cheetahs, from Bloemfontein, and the Port Elizabeth-based Kings will play their home games in South Africa.





