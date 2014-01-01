Abe to shuffle cabinet as support falls

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will shake up his cabinet this week, the government's top spokesperson said Tuesday, as public support plummets after a series of scandals.
Abe has faced claims he used influence to help a friend in a business deal, an accusation he denies, while the country's defense minister resigned last week following a controversy over military documents.
Abe told ministers he was planning a reshuffle on Thursday to "push ahead with various reforms under a new line-up," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. Suga said the new cabinet's top priority would be reviving the economy, adding it would also work to ensure national security.
Staunch nationalist Abe, who made his career talking tough against North Korea
and aims to see Japan's pacifist constitution amended by 2020, became prime minister for a second time in December 2012 with a vow to rejuvenate the world's third-largest economy.
Public support ratings for Abe's cabinet have fallen precipitously over the summer, with voters punishing his Liberal Democratic Party in local Tokyo elections a month ago.