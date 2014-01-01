‘We have fish and chips’: EU cities bid for Brexit agencies

Slick videos and glossy brochures abounded as the EU announced that 19 cities were candidates to be the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and eight to host the European Banking Authority (EBA).



The bids for the agencies - which together employ more than 1,000 people and promise to bring both money and prestige to the new host cities - will be assessed by the European Commission before EU states make a final decision in November.



The deadline for applications was Monday at midnight for a race that, if it gets heated, risks undermining the EU's unity at a time when it is trying to present a common front in Brexit talks.



The EMA, which employs 900 pharmaceutical experts, biologists and doctors from every corner of Europe, evaluates medicines throughout the bloc.



The EBA, with 159 staff, is perhaps best known for its regular stress tests on the EU's financial sector in the wake of the global financial crisis.





