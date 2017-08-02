China's mobile payment Alipay helps German retailer attract more Chinese customers

ROSSMANN, Germany's second-largest drug store chain, has introduced Alipay, a major mobile payment platform in China, into its more than 2,000 retail outlets across Germany since its first adoption this May.



Raoul Rossmann, managing director of ROSSMANN, told Xinhua that the company is trying to improve Chinese customers' shopping experience through the using of Alipay.



"We are continuously learning about our Chinese customers and their preferences," said Rossmann, who's responsible for sales and marketing at ROSSMANN.



The Chinese are well-regarded and increasingly important customers, said the drug store chain.



The managing director said the adoption mainly targets the groups of Chinese tourists and Chinese customers who reside in Germany.



The positive responses from the Chinese customers have shown the effects.



"It would be very convenient if there is cashless payment per smartphone like Alipay in Germany. The cooperation between ROSSMANN and Alipay makes it possible," said Cheng Wei, who works in Germany.



According to Cheng, he used to pay with his smartphone in China with no need to bring cash with himself. He totally welcomes to see that Alipay can be used in German stores.



Another Chinese customer Qu Lijun, a student in Germany, recalled her embarrassed moment when she went shopping in a supermarket but forgot to carry her wallet.



"At that moment, I only had my smartphone in my hand and really hoped that I could pay with it," she said.



For ROSSMANN, Alipay is not an improvement only for the Chinese customers, but also leverage to increase ROSSMANN brand awareness in China.



"We are working on providing coupons and other discount opportunities in the Alipay App, which will allow users to directly see if there is a promotion ongoing at a ROSSMANN shop nearby," said Rossmann.

