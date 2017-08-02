DPRK slams US for passing new sanctions bill

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday slammed the United States for passing a new sanctions bill against it, state-run media reported.
"The new sanctions against the DPRK, Russia and Iran which recently passed by the US Congress is prompting a growing international backlash," a Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by the Korean Central News Agency as saying.
"The sanctions by the United States which are geared to'saving the US economy' by securing the market for energy and increasing its export are encroaching upon the interests of its allies and friends without hesitation as well as its rivals," said the spokesman.
The US Congress reached a deal on July 27 on sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK.
On Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence, who was visiting Georgia, said that President Donald Trump
would sign the sanctions bill on Russia this week.