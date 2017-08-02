China has right to safeguard its sovereignty -- analyst

President Xi Jinping 's speech at the Army Day celebration was powerful, befitting of a rising power with a long and rich history and the right to protect its national sovereignty, said a Bangladeshi analyst in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday."He...touched on the need to be ever ready for any eventuality which is a requirement of any professional military," said ANM Muniruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies. "The need is specially important because of the bitter memories of the past and the current uncertainties of the strategic environment," said Muniruzzaman, also an ex-major general of the Bangladesh Army."It is also very much an inspiring message to the members of the PLA (People's Liberation Army)."He spoke highly of Xi's speech at the ceremony to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army on Tuesday.China will never compromise on its sovereignty, security or development interests, President Xi said at the event."The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat all invasions. We will never allow any people, organization or political party to split any part of Chinese territory from the country at any time, in any form," Xi said.China has always remained committed to the principle of peaceful rise, said Muniruzzaman, who has extensive experience in UN peacekeeping operations and led the post-election UN Mission in Cambodia."Rarely in history a country has risen to a great power status without violent conflict and war. China is an exception. It has shown the path that peaceful rise is possible. It has also taken tremendous efforts to solve its border disputes with almost all of its neighbors peacefully," he said."A rising China that follows this policy of peaceful rise does not only make the ground for internal development but is also a force for regional and international peace and stability," he noted.According to Muniruzzaman, the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by President Xi in 2013, is a massive game changer."It will not only stimulate trade and commerce but will have multi-directional benefits in many sectors. China's idea is also to revive the ancient silk route where the different continents once traded with China. It will bring together many countries in Asia, Africa and Europe under this visionary initiative.""All countries including China have the right to preserve their national independence and sovereignty. China has to especially be careful in this regard as it peacefully rises as a major power. Like any other countries it has the right to fight back if these interests are threatened.", he stressedChina should also play a responsible role in maintaining regional peace and stability, he said.