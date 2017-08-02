2 injured as US helicopter makes crash landing in Afghanistan

Two persons were wounded after a United States military helicopter made a hard landing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, according to NATO-led Resolute Support (RS).



"A US HH-60 Black Hawk suffered a mechanical issue that resulted in a hard landing during operations near Achin, Nangarhar early this morning," it said in a statement.



Rescue personnel safely recovered the crew and two crew members suffered minor injuries, the statement said, adding that the injured were receiving treatment at a coalition medical facility.



The aircraft is being recovered and the incident is under investigation, the statement added.



The mountainous Achin District is the stronghold of Islamic State (IS) militants in the province, 120 km east of Afghan capital of Kabul. It has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants since the emergence of IS there in early 2015.



Currently, around 13,000 foreign troops remain in Afghanistan to train and assist local security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the IS.

