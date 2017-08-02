China allocates another 1 bln for natural disaster relief

The central government allocated another 1 billion yuan (about 150 million USdollars) to aid regions affected by natural disasters, the Ministry of Finance
(MOF) said on Tuesday.
The central government released over 1.3 billion yuan earlier for emergency assistance in both agricultural and natural disasters.
Since June 2017, floods and droughts have hit north and south China, with some regions severely stricken.
Last week, floods caused by heavy rain destroyed hundreds of houses and damaged thousands in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
According to the MOF, over 60 percent of the money will be used for flood control and drought relief, the rest for restoring agricultural production in disaster-hit areas.
From Aug. 1 to 4, Typhoon Haitang and a cold front are expected to bring downpours to north China.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has launched an emergency response plan and urged local governments to make due preparations.