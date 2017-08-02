China opens its first army support base overseas

A ceremony marking the entry of troops into the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) support base in Djibouti was held on Tuesday in the base's barracks.



The ceremony marked the first time that China has opened a military support base overseas. It will fulfill China's international obligations regarding humanitarianism aid and escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia.



A Chinese national flag ceremony and a military parade were held in the barracks.



The PLA support base in Djibouti was established on July 11 based on a decision by both China and Djibouti and will be conducive to China fulfilling its international committments.

