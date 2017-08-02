China issues commemorative stamps to mark 90th birthday of PLA

A postal staff shows a sheet of commemorative stamp for the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Huainan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2017. China Post issued a new set of commemorative stamps to mark the 90th founding anniversary of PLA on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A postal staff shows new commemorative stamps for the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Xinle City of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 1, 2017. China Post issued a new set of commemorative stamps to mark the 90th founding anniversary of PLA on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)