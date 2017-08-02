Chinese premier eyes China-US sub-national cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with visiting Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday encouraged Michigan and other US states to enhance exchanges, two-way trade and investment with China's provinces to create more opportunities and jobs for both sides.Li said at a meeting with visiting Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in Beijing that the more exchanges between the two countries at sub-national levels, the better the two sides can expand their common interests.The premier called on US states to tap potential in manufacturing, innovation and other fields.China will create a more open environment for sub-national cooperation, according to Li.The heads of China and the US have held two successful meetings since the beginning of this year, Li said, noting that relations between the two countries have developed steadily.Li stressed that China-US common interests are far greater than their differences, saying China is willing to continue to promote mutual understanding and trust with the United States and push forward pragmatic cooperation in key areas on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.Snyder said that Michigan is looking forward to expanding cooperation with China in trade, investment, tourism, innovation, manufacturing transformation and other fields.