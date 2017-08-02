Man fires gun, kills himself outside Chinese consulate in Los Angeles

A man of Asia origin fired multiple gunshots outside the Consulate General of China in Los Angeles Tuesday morning before shooting himself dead.



The shooting was reported about 6 a.m.(1300 GMT). The man, in his 60s, died in his vehicle at the shooting scene, an official from the consulate told Xinhua.



Policeman confirmed that the man was of Asia origin, but did not release his name, the official said.



The shooting resulted in six bullet holes on the building of the consulate, Xinhua found. A witness at the scene told Xinhua the gunman shot 17 bullets before killing himself in his car.



It was not immediately clear if the gunman had any political motive, local media cited police source as saying.

