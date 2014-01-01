Tillerson: US is not looking for 'regime change' of DPRK

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that the US does not seek to topple the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and is willing to sit down for talks with Pyongyang on the conditions that it stops the pursuit of nuclear weapons.



Tillerson made the remarks at the State Department days after the DPRK tested its second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).



"We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek a collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th Parallel," Tillerson told reporters.



"We are not your enemy ... but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond. And we hope that at some point they will begin to understand that we would like to sit and have a dialogue with them."

