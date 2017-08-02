Exhibition held to mark 90th birthday of PLA in east China

People visit an exhibition at the art museum of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The exhibition is held to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. It will last until Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People view painting works during an exhibition at the art museum of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2017. The exhibition is held to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. It will last until Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

