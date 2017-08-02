Giant panda in French zoo expecting twin cubs

Second ultrasound test confirms presence of a second baby panda, according to Beauval zoo parc. Photo: Xinhua/Courtesy of Zoo Parc de Beauval

Giant panda Huan Huan, on loan to France from China, will give birth to twins, Beauval zoo parc announced Tuesday."During a new ultrasound, we were able to confirm the presence of a second baby panda. Huan Huan, our female panda, awaits twins," it said in a statement.First ultrasound test conducted on July 26 detected a fetus of 3.4 cm, according to zoo officials. After a 50-day gestation period, the twins are expected on either Aug. 4 or 5.The two cubs will be visible only on giant screens set up in the zoo during their first three months, they added.The female panda and her male partner Yuan Zi arrived in central France's Beauval zoo in January 2012.There are about 2,000 pandas in the world. They are classified as "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.