A glance at Inner Mongolia's better ecosystem

A total of 30 billion yuan ($4.47 billion) had been invested to protect the ecosystem of grassland in the region from 2011 to 2016. How have the efforts translated into a greener land there? Here is a look.

A herdsman pastures sheep on grassland in Xin Barag Youqi, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, July 17, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

A herdsman pastures cattle in Abag Qi, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, July 9, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

A herdsman pastures sheep on grassland in Xin Barag Youqi, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, July 17, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 17, 2017 shows Mongolian yurts in Hulun Buir grassland, in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo/Xinhua)

A herdsman pastures sheep in Sonid Zuoqi, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, July 5, 2016. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows cows in Hulun Buir grassland, in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 17, 2017 shows sheep on grassland in Xin Barag Youqi, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo/Xinhua)