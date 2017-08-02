Chinese action film applauded by overseas audience

Chinese action film "Wolf Warriors 2," which topped last weekend's global box office, has been warmly applauded by overseas audience.



Directed by Wu Jing, who is starring in the lead role as a former Chinese special forces soldier involved in turbulence in Africa, the film also stars Celina Jade and Frank Grillo. It is a sequel to a 2015 film "Wolf Warriors."



The film got 7.5 in the 10-score rating system of IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) and most reviews on its website were positive.



"I am not the biggest fan of a Chinese movies, but this one really impressed me," wrote Melody Gloriez from Australia. "The way the plot unfolds and the courage and patriotism is delivered to its audience makes it more than a simple action movie."



Calling the film a "a decent action flick," an American viewer under the name of "dziemke" said: "As far as action movies go, this was pretty good. Director Wu put a lot of time and energy in this and it pays off. The fight screen, chases, and suspense were well done and the movie never seemed to stop the action."



"Wolf Warriors 2", a domestic war film, also topped the Chinese box office with a revenue of about 987 million yuan (about 150 million US dollars) in the week ending July 30.

